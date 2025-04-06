League leaders Barcelona will lock horns with Real Betis in La Liga 2024-25 and will look to extend their lead on Sunday, April 6. The Barcelona vs Real Betis match will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, La Liga 2024-25 does not have an official broadcast partner in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Barcelona vs Real Betis live telecast on any TV channel. GXR World is the official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India, Fans in India will be able to watch Barcelona vs Real Betis free live streaming on the GXR World website. Kevin De Bruyne Announces He Is Leaving Manchester City at the End of 2024–25 Season In Emotional Note, Writes ‘Every Story Comes to an End…’ (See Post).

Barcelona vs Real Betis La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online

