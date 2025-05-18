In their first home match after clinching the La Liga 2024-25 trophy, champions Barcelona will host Villarreal in a Spanish League match on Sunday, May 18. The Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga 2024-25 match will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys from 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans in India won't have a viewing option on TV for La Liga 2024-25 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, online streaming viewing options for the Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga 2024-25 match will be available on the FanCode app and website for INR 69, who are the new official partners for the Spanish League in India for the next five seasons. Barcelona Wins La Liga 2024-25; Beats City Rivals Espanyol in Catalan Derby To Secure 28th Spanish League Title.

Barcelona vs Villareal La Liga 2024-25 Live

🎙️ Hansi Flick on possible lineup changes against Villarreal.#BarçaVillarreal pic.twitter.com/pwzJhgbhOg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 17, 2025

