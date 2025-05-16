The inevitable happened, and FC Barcelona won the ongoing La Liga 2024-25 title ahead of defending champions Real Madrid, following Barca's win over city rivals Espanyol in their Spanish League Catalan Derby match last evening. After a goalless first half, Lamine Yamal opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 53rd minute, only for Fermin Lopez to double the lead in stoppage time, for Hansi Flick and Co to secure Blaugrana's 28th La Liga trophy. With two La Liga 2024-25 matches remaining, Barcelona have already achieved a domestic double, first clinching the Copa del Rey and now claiming the Spanish League. Lamine Yamal Hugs Thierry Henry, Exchanges Signed Jerseys With Barca Legend After Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico in La Liga 2024-25 (Watch Video).

FC Barcelona Are La Liga 2024-25 Champions

