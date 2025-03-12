Bayer Leverkusen have a huge task as they face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. The Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich clash will be hosted at the Bay Arena on Wednesday, March 12. The much-awaited encounter between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India and fans will be able to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live telecast on the Sony Network TV channels. SonyLIV app and website will provide Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live streaming but at the cost of a subscription fee for fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option. Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Live

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich. (Photo credits: X/@FCBayernEN)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)