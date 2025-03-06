The two top sides of Bundesliga 2024-25, Bayern Munich and Bayer 04 Leverkusen are gearing up to lock horns in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash at Allianz Arena in Munich, Bavaria, Germany. The much-awaited clash will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 6. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India and fans will be able to watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live telecast on the Sony Sports 5 TV channel. SonyLIV app and website will provide Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live streaming but at the cost of a subscription fee for fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option. Bayern Munich Withdraws Contract Extension Offer Made to Joshua Kimmich, Current Deal Expires on June 30, 2025: Report.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL 2024-25 Live:

