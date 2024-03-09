Bayern Munich dropped points against SC Freiburg in their last match but qualified for the UEFA Champions league 2023-24 Quarterfinal. They will look ot secure three points as they face Mainz in their next match in Bundesliga. The exciting game between Bayern Munich vs Mainz will be played at Allianz Arena, München, Germany on March 9, Saturday and has a start time of 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Bundesliga 2023-24. Unfortunately the Bayern Munich vs Mainz, Bundesliga 2023–24 live telecast will not be available on Sony Sports Network SD/HD Channels due to other commitments. Although, fans can get the live streaming of the match on SonyLIV mobile app and website. Italian Soccer President Gabriele Gravina Under Investigation for Alleged Embezzlement.

Bayern Munich vs Mainz, Bundesliga 2023–24 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Bayern Munich will hope to carry their midweek form into their #Bundesliga battle against FSV Mainz tonight! ⚽️ Don't miss #FCBM05 on March 9th at 8:00 PM - LIVE on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/VqIEqba6FG — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) March 9, 2024

