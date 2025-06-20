Benfica will lock horns with Auckland City in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Friday, June 20. The Benfica vs Auckland City FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match is set to be played at the Inter & Co Stadium in Auckland and it starts at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Benfica vs Auckland City live telecast on any TV channel. Fans in India will be able to watch the Benfica vs Auckland City live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Seattle Sounders 1–3 Atletico Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Pablo Barrios Hits Brace As Diego Simeone’s Side Bounces Back With Victory in Group B (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Benfica vs Auckland City FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

