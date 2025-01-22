After losing back-to-back matches, Bengaluru FC will look for a win in their next clash against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. The Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC football match will be played at the Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Karnataka. The blockbuster action will kick off at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Sports 18 3 channels. Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2024–25: Chennaiyin FC Eye Crucial Win Against League Leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Gia

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)