Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 20 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC will host league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday for a high-stakes Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 clash.

The match will present the first opportunity for the Chennaiyin faithful to see new signing Pritam Kotal in action after the defender joined from Kerala Blasters FC, penning a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Also Read | Cricketer Dies in Kolkata After Being Robbed and Allegedly Drugged: Report.

If he makes an appearance, Kotal will face his former side Mohun Bagan, and assistant coach Noel Wilson is hoping for a quick impact from the experienced Indian defender.

"Most of this season we have not had a settled defence. We have been forced into changes due to injuries or suspensions. Owen (Coyle) knows better but Pritam (Kotal) coming in will help us better in defence. Attack-wise we have done well, and I am sure Pritam will make our defence stronger," said Wilson in the pre-match press conference as quoted from Chennaiyin FC.

Also Read | January 21 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 21.

The Marina Machans are only seven points adrift of a playoff spot after 16 games played. However, with plenty more to come, Wilson is sure that the side can make up that difference, considering the form the players have shown earlier in the season.

"Every game is important for us. We have plenty of games still to get into the top four and nothing is impossible yet. If Chennaiyin FC are in top form, we can take on any team, and we have shown that already. If we focus on the late goals we have conceded and stop them, we will get results. Coach Owen is constantly motivating the players, it is upto them now to perform on the field," Wilson added.

Joining Wilson in the press conference was midfielder Lalrinliana Hnamte, a former teammate of Kotal at Mohun Bagan, where the latter was a captain. Speaking about what the Indian international will bring to Chennaiyin, Hnamte underlined the experience he can pass on to the younger players of the team.

"Pritam Da is a great player. Most of the players here are under 25, so he's going to be a huge help, especially for the young players who can look up to him. He's a hugely experienced player and he'll be a good addition to the team," Hnamte said.

Lastly, coach Wilson confirmed Chennaiyin's next match might feature the return of captain Ryan Edwards, back from illness and training with the team. However, he threw doubt over Lukas Brambilla's availability after the playmaker sustained a strong tackle to his ankle in the previous game. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)