Former champions Bengaluru FC will kick start their Hero Super Cup 2023 campaign on Saturday, April 8. In their first Group A match, BFC will take on Sreenidi Deccan FC. The game will start at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2023 in India and they will provide a live telecast of this match. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

Bengaluru FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC on Sony Sports Network

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)