Table topper Bayern Munich will play an away game against their arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund on match day 12. Both sides have perfect records in their respective home and away fixtures making the game even more interesting. The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match is scheduled at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Bundesliga 2024-25. Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2024–25 live telecast will be available on Sony Sports 2 Channels. Also, fans can use the SonyLIV app for the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich game live streaming. Bayern Munich Fans Protest Against PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi in UEFA Champions League 2024–25.

Holstein Kiel vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2024–25 Live On Sony Sports Network

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)