Looking to win their third match in a row, Arsenal will visit Brentford on January 1 in Premier League (PL) 2024-25. The Brentford vs Arsenal PL match will be played at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford and commence at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is India's official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the Brentford vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. Also, Brentford vs Arsenal live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Michail Antonio Car-Crash Injury Update: West Ham Striker Released From Hospital Following Surgery On Leg.

Brentford vs Arsenal Premier League 2024–25

🟣 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 🔵 🆚 Brentford 🕠 5.30pm (UK) 🏆 Premier League 🏟️ Gtech Community Stadium pic.twitter.com/ilkDOPGbXl — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 1, 2025

