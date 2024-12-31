West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has been released from the hospital after miraculously escaping a serious car accident that could have cost him his life. The Jamaican international suffered a fractured leg in the incident and underwent emergency surgery. According to reports from The Sun, Antonio spent almost a month in the hospital before being discharged. Michail Antonio Injury Update: West Ham Striker Undergoes Surgery on Fractured Limb After Horrific Road Accident.

Michail Antonio Released From Hospital

🚨 Michail Antonio, back home as he has been discharged from hospital following an operation on a broken leg sustained in a car crash. Get well soon! ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/ShxFvjvAzz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)