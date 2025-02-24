Juventus will take on Cagliari in the Serie A 2024-25 on Monday, February 24. The Cagliari vs Juventus match is set to be played at the Sardegna Arena and it begins at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2024-25 match on their TV sets. XR World is the new official streaming partner of Serie A 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Marko Arnautovic’s Late Goal Helps Inter Milan Beat Fiorentina, Climb to Second Spot in Serie A 2024–25 Points Table.

Cagliari vs Juventus Serie A 2024–25

IT’S MATCHDAY! 🆚 Cagliari ⏰ 20:45 CET 🏟 Unipol Domus 🏆 Serie A - Round 26 FINO ALLA FINE! ⚪️⚫️💪 pic.twitter.com/XFJX9nrnmm — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) February 23, 2025

