In the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Round of 16, Chelsea will host Danish side Copenhagen. Chelsea vs Copenhagen match will be played at the iconic Stamford Bridge in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 14. Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 season in India. Fans can find live telecast viewing options of Chelsea vs Copenhagen UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25 live on Sony Ten Sports 5 TV channels. The Chelsea vs Copenhagen UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25 live streaming viewing options are also available on the Sony LIV app and Jio TV app. Copenhagen 1-2 Chelsea, UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25: Reece James and Enzo Fernandez Score as The Blues Secure Win Over Danish Club.

