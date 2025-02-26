Seventh-placed Chelsea FC are set to lock horns with bottom-placed Southampton FC for their 27th game of the English Premier League 2024-25 on Wednesday, February 26. The Blues must be aiming for full points here to rise up the ladder. The Chelsea vs Southampton match is scheduled to be played at Stamford Bridge from 1:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Chelsea vs Southampton live streaming will be available on the new JioHotsar app and website but at the cost of a subscription. Also, Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the English Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. Chelsea Transfer News: Check Out Players Deals in Premier League 2024-25 Winter Transfer Window.

Chelsea vs Southampton:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea FC (@chelseafc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)