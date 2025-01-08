Chelsea FC had some disappointing seasons in the past and decided to change their approach with a change at the managerial position Enzo Maresca came in with a lot of enthusiasm with the club’s massive budget and already star-studded squad. The side delivered some exciting results putting them in the title challengers category but failed to keep up with the league leader – Liverpool’s current form. With few players constantly fielded by the new manager, club might seek some fresh faces in the squad as a backup or direct replacements. Enzo Maresca will use the January transfer window to strengthen its squad and add some depth. Check out chelseas’s completed deals and transfer news below. Premier League Clubs Approve Changes to Associated Party Transaction Rules.

Chelsea FC Transfers:

Player Club Deal

As of January 8, 2025, Chelsea FC has not added any players its squad and will be accessing its options to trim the large squad size they already have. With stars like Cole Palmer, Sancho, and Mudryk shining at the moment, Enzo Maresca will be tempted to add some more depth in defence line. Check out the Chelsea Squad at the start of the Premier League 2024-25 season. Premier League 2024–25 Mid-Season Report: Liverpool Close to Glory, Arsenal's Title Hopes Fade and Manchester United in Shock Relegation Fight.

Chelsea FC Senior Squad for the 2024-25 Premier League season

Adarabioyo Abdul-Nasir Oluwatosin, Mukinayi Badiashile, Lucas Bergstrom, Marcus Bettinelli, Caicedo, Benjamin Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Keiranan Dewsbury-Hall, Alex Disasi Mhakinis Belho, Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez, Wesley Fofana, Nicolas Jackson, Reece James, Filip Jorgensen, Pedro Lomba Neto, Robert Lynch Sanchez, Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho

Chelsea Transfers so Far

Players In: None

Players Out: None

(List Updated on January 8, 2025)

