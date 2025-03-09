Jamshedpur FC will look to bounce back from recent slipups as the side will play against Chennaiyin FC in the final league match of the ISL 2024-25 competition. Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 9. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Sports 18 3 channels. Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2024–25: Chennaiyin FC Aim for Strong Finish Against Jamshedpur FC.

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live

