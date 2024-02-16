Chennaiyin FC will face Kerala Blasters on Friday, February 16 in the ISL 2023-24 season. Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai and has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24. The live telecast of this match will take place on Sports 18 3 and Sports 18 Khel TV channels along with Surya Movies (Malayalam commentary) and DD Bangla (Bengali commentary). Fans can also watch Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters live streaming online on the JioCinema app for free. ISL 2023–24: Punjab FC Suffer Heavy Defeat Against 0–4 Jamshedpur FC at Home.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming and Telecast Details

