The Indian Super League is nearing its conclusion with just around four matches left in competition for each team. Chennaiyin FC is currently in the seventh position with 24 points, while NorthEast United is in eighth place with 23 points. Both teams will be playing for the final spot in the playoffs. The exciting match will start at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Sports18 has broadcasting rights for the ISL season 10. The Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel. Online streaming of the match is also available for football fans. The Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website. Mom or Coach? Video of a Mother Guiding and Instructing Young Indian Footballers Goes Viral On Social Media.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United Live

Big day at the Marina Arena today. And a big thank you to those that keep it ready for the big days.#AllInForChennaiyin #ISL #ISL10 #CFCNEU pic.twitter.com/k1OGHwhsA7 — Chennaiyin F.C. (@ChennaiyinFC) April 9, 2024

