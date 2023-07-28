China will take on Haiti in the Group D game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on July 28 at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Australia. The match will begin at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams will be heading into the clash in search of their first win of the marquee tournament. DD Sports is the official broadcaster of the global event in India and football fanatics in the country can enjoy the clash on Friday on the DD Sports channel. Moroever, China vs Haiti game will be live-streamed by FanCode and football fans can watch the match online on the FanCode app or website. FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: South Africa Squander Two-Goal Lead, Held 2-2 by Argentina

China vs Haiti Live

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 ⚡ ⚽ England vs Denmark ⏰ 2 PM ⚽ China vs Haiti ⏰ 4:30 PM Live The Game on DD Sports 📺#FIFAWomensWorldCup2023 #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/8PFkPKl9SK — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)