Dunedin (New Zealand), July 28 : South Africa fumbled a 2-0 lead against Argentina and had to settle for a 2-2 draw in Group G of the FIFA Women's World Cup here on Friday.

Both teams had suffered defeats in their opening group matches. Argentina had lost to Cristiana Girelli's last-gasp winner against Italy, while South Africa had been turned around 2-1 by Sweden, reports Xinhua. In Friday's clash, South Africa took the lead in the 30th minute when Thembi Kgatlana sprung the offside trap and squared for a better-positioned Linda Motlhalo to tap in. Banyana Banyana doubled the lead in the 66th minute when they won back possession and Kgatlana found the back of the net from close range. ‘We Keep Improving!’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr's 1–1 Draw Against Inter Milan in Japan Tour Pre-Season Friendly.

Argentina fought back and got back on level terms five minutes later when Sophia Braun fired a rocket from 25 yards before Romina Nunez steered a header into the net to restore parity. Both sides have thus kept their last 16 hopes alive before their final Group G fixtures on Saturday in Wellington

