Portugal have already qualified for the quarterfinals and will look for the players to get same gametime in the final group stage game against Croatia. The Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia is set to host the Croatia national football team vs Portugal national football team's match on Tuesday, November 19. The Croatia vs Portugal match in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The Croatia vs Portugal live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans searching for Croatia vs Portugal live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur Banned for Seven Matches, Fined After Making Racist Comment on Teammate Son Heung-Min.

Croatia vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)