Liverpool wants to carry the winning momentum when they take on Crystal Palace on December 9 in the Premier League 2023-24. The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match will be played at the Selhurst Park Stadium and it starts at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2023-24 in India and the live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD and Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV channels. Fans will also be able to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Kevin De Bruyne’s Hamstring Injury May Rule Him out of Manchester City’s FIFA Club World Cup 2023.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Live

🟢 MATCHDAY ⚪ A trip to Selhurst Park awaits this afternoon 🛣️#WalkOn | #CRYLIV pic.twitter.com/QjA1FiszTF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 9, 2023

