Bayern Munich will play Darmstadt on matchday 26 of the Bundesliga 2023-24 season. The Munich side is currently second in the points table, 10 points adrift of league leaders Leverkusen. Darmstadt is sitting at the bottom of the table with just two wins in 25 games played so far in the competition. Bayern Munich has never lost a match against Darmstadt, winning all previous five meetings between the two. The exciting game will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 16, 2024. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Bundesliga 2023-24. The Darmstadt vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2023–24 live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Channels. Also, fans can use the Sony LIV app for the Darmstadt vs Bayern Munich game live streaming. Bundesliga 2023-24: Fans Protest With Tennis Balls and Toy Cars As they Interrupt Werder Bremen's 1-0 Win Over Cologne.

Darmstadt vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2023–24 Live Streaming On Sony LIV

