Hoping to move into the top four, Jamshedpur FC will take on East Bengal FC on December 21. The East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can find live telecast viewing options of East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 match on the Sports 18 3 channels. The live telecast will also be available on Star Sports 3. East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live streaming viewing option will be provided on the Jio Cinema app and website. ISL 2024–25: Jamshedpur FC Aim for First-Ever League Double Over East Bengal FC.

East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL Live

