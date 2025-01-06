After watching their winning run getting snapped with a loss against NorthEast United, Mumbai City FC will take on East Bengal FC on January 6. The East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Sports 18 3 channels. East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2024–25: FC Goa Head Coach Manolo Marquez Frustrated After 2–1 Defeat to Jamshedpur FC.

East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC Live on Sports 18

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)