League B Group 2 table-toppers England will face off against the Republic of Ireland in the ongoing UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on November 17. The ENG vs IRL football match will be played at Wembley Stadium in London and kick-off at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The England vs Republic of Ireland live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2. SonyLIV is the official OTT platform of Sony Network and will provide live streaming of the England vs Republic of Ireland match on their app and website. However, fans will need to purchase a subscription. Netherlands 4-0 Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cody Gapko, Denzel Dumfries, Wout Weghorst, Teun Koopmeiners Score as Oranje Register Commanding Win.

England vs Republic of Ireland UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

