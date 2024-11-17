The Netherlands national football team needed a win to stay competitive in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 competition. Two penalty goals in the first half from Cody Gapko and Wout Weghorst settled the nerves for the host side while Denzel Dumfries and Teun Koopmeiners scored in the second half to secure a win. The Netherlands football team advances to the quarterfinal of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 competition as runners-up from Group C. Spain, Portugal Confirm Quarterfinal Spots in UEFA Nations League 2024-25 With Wins Against Denmark and Poland Respectively

Netherlands 4-0 Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2024-25

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)