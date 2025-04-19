Looking to move back into the top four, Manchester City FC will visit Everton in the English Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, April 19. The Everton vs Manchester City English Premier League 2024-25 will be played at Goodison Park and will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the English Premier League 2024-25 matches in India. The Everton vs Manchester City EPL live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Everton vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Premier League 2024–25: Manchester United, Manchester City Share Spoils As Manchester Derby Ends in Stalemate

Everton vs Manchester City Premier League 2024–25 Live

Where in the world are you supporting us from today? 🌍👇#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/Y8pbUO7cXL — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 19, 2025

