Currently having their worst-ever EPL season, Manchester United visits Goodison Park and takes on hosts Everton in Premier League 2024-25 on February 22. The Everton vs Manchester United will be played at Goodison Park, and have a kick-start at 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 and fans can find viewing options of the Everton vs Manchester United live telecast on the Star Sports Select TV channels. For, online streaming viewing options for Everton vs Manchester United live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Brilliant Brentford Deepens Leicester City’s Relegation Woes With Club-Record 4–0 Win in Premier League 2024–25.

Everton vs Manchester United PL 2024-25 Live

#EVEMUN 🔜 Get your latest matchday programme from Goodison's final season at the ground tomorrow! 📖 — Everton (@Everton) February 21, 2025

