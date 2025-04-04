Looking to extend their lead to 10 points in the standings, Bayern Munich will visit FC Augsburg in the ongoing Bundesliga 2024-25 on Saturday, April 4. The FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich match will begin at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) and be played at WWK Arena. Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Bundesliga 2024-25 in India, and fans can find TV viewing options for the FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For online viewing options, fans can tune in to the FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Bayer Leverkusen Aims To Keep Bundesliga 2024–25 Title Race Alive After Shock German Cup Exit.

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Live

🔴 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 🔴 We’re so ready for Friday night football in the Bundesliga - Let’s get those 3 points! ⚽🔥 🆚 FC Augsburg 🏆 #Bundesliga ⌚️ 20:30 CET 🏟️ WWK Arena 📲 #FCAFCB #FCBayern #MiaSanMia | 🔜 #FCAFCB pic.twitter.com/8IJ4liKYXr — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) April 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)