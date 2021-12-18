FC Goa and Hyderabad FC would face each other in a ISL 2021-22 clash at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Saturday, December 18. The match would start at 9:30 pm and would be telecasted live on Star Sports channels. Disney+ Hotstar will be providing the live streaming of this game.

2️⃣ teams with momentum on their side go head-to-head in the second game of the Super Saturday! 🤜🤛@FCGoaOfficial or @HydFCOfficial, which side will extend their unbeaten run? 👀#FCGHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/q9bnX4HVrJ — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 18, 2021

