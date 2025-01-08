FC Goa are all set to go head-to-head against Hyderabad FC in their next ISL 2024-25 match on Wednesday, January 8. The FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC match is set to take place at the Fatorda Stadium, Jamshedpur, India and it starts at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights to the ISL 2024-25 matches. Fans can watch the FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024-25 match live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 3 and Sports18 Khel and Asianet TV channels. JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch the FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC live streaming online for free. FC Goa Target Three Points Against Hyderabad FC, Seek Consecutive Wins in ISL 2024–25.

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming and Telecast Details of ISL 2024-25

