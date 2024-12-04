Hyderabad FC are set to lock horns against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Wednesday, December 4. The Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match is set to be played at the Gachibowli Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 and fans can watch the Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match on the Sports18 1 HD, Sports18 3, Star Sports 3 and Asianet Plus TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa live streaming on the JioCinema app and website for free. ISL 2024-25 Live Telecast To Be Available on Star Sports 3 Apart from Sports18 3 and Asianet Plus.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa

😍 It's Matchday 😍 Come join us in our hunt for the 3️⃣ points at the Gachibowli Stadium tonight 👊 Book your tickets now 👉 https://t.co/cwP9fFCgKy See you at the Maidaan, Hyderabad 💪#HFCFCG #TheNawabs 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/bzTOeD4P4U — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) December 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)