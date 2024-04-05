Number four-placed FC Goa will be up against bottom-placed Hyderabad FC in the next match of the Indian Super League 2024. FC Goa have ten wins to their name this season and would look forward to adding yet another to their tally on the other hand, Hyderabad would want to win their remaining games and finish the season on a high. The match will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, starting from 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Football fans in India may tune into the Sports 18 Network to watch the live broadcast of the match. The match will also be streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website. ISL 2023–24: Chennaiyin FC Move to 6th Spot, Knock Jamshedpur FC out of Playoffs Race With a 2–1 Win

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC Live

