FC Goa would be taking on Odisha FC in an Indian Super League 2021-22 fixture on Tuesday, February 1. The match begins at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and is set to be telecasted live on Star Sports network channels. Fans can also live stream the match using the Disney+Hotstar app.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐬 🆚 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐬 An exciting #HeroISL clash awaits tonight as @FCGoaOfficial lock horns with @OdishaFC at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim 😈💥 Match preview #FCGOFC 👇https://t.co/Olh7dgXGkH#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/xjdcapDE1W — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 1, 2022

