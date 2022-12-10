FC Goa will face-off with Odisha FC in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa on December 10, 2022 (Saturday) as both teams look towards three points. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live action with Hindi commentary. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream FC Goa vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live. When Is Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Timing in IST, Live Streaming and Telecast Details of Semifinal Encounter

FC Goa vs Odisha FC Live Streaming and Telecast Details

