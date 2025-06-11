The FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers are back and in the next game, Finland National Football Team is set to host the Poland National Football Team on Wednesday, June 11. The Finland vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be played at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki and commence at 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The FIN vs POL live telecast viewing option will be available on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. Fans in India will be able to watch Finland vs Poland live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website after purchasing a subscription. Fans can check score updates on the social media handles of both teams. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Fan Taken to Hospital After Falling From Stand During Belgium vs Wales Football Match.

Finland vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Do meczu z Finlandią zostały 24h 🇫🇮🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/CGsZD8dHQf — Łączy nas piłka (@LaczyNasPilka) June 9, 2025

