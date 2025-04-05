Borussia Dortmund and SC Freiburg meet in the Bundesliga 2024-25 on Saturday, April 05. The SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany and has a scheduled start time of :00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network has the official broadcast rights of Bundesliga 2024-25 and fans can watch the SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Fans seeking an online viewing option will be able to watch the SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. But a subscription will be needed for the same.

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming

SCF vs BVB starts NOW! ▶️ pic.twitter.com/X7mByhQJP2 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)