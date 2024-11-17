Germany is currently looking to secure the first place in the League A Group 3 of the UEFA Nations League and they will need only one point for it. The Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany is set to host the Germany national football team vs Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team's match on Sunday, November 17. The Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. Fans searching for Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video: Watch Cr7 Netting Amazing ‘Bicycle Kick Goal’ During Portugal vs Poland UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match.

Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Nations League 2024-25

