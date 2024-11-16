The Portugal national football team hosted the Poland national football team for the group-stage match in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 tournament. Both sides failed to register a goal in the first half but the second half was more entertaining with six goals scored in the space of 20 minutes. The highlight of those was Cristiano Ronaldo’s bicycle kick goal where the star turned back time to net a low cross from his teammate. Watch the goal video below. Portugal 5-1 Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leao Score to Top Group A .

Cristiano Ronaldo's Goal During Portugal vs Poland UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match

THIS IS THE BEST ANGLE OF RONALDO'S BICYCLE KICK 🚲🔥 pic.twitter.com/1LnYIn6mNP — Football Hub (@FootbalIhub) November 15, 2024

