The Germany vs Turkey, International Friendly match will be played at Olympiastadion Berlin Stadium in Berlin, Germany. The game will be held on Sunday, November 19, and is scheduled to begin at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can catch the live action of the Germany vs Turkey, International Friendly Match on Sony Sports channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network TV channels for live telecast of this match. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio users can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming of the football match.

Germany vs Turkey International Friendly 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Germany play host to Turkey as they continue their resurgence under new manager Julian Nagelsmann 🇩🇪 🇹🇷 Can the hosts of #EURO2024 take the 𝗪? 🤔#SonySportsNetwork #GERTUR pic.twitter.com/Sbd4i6OZI5 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 18, 2023

