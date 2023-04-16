Barcelona face Getafe in their next La Liga 2022-23 match on Sunday, April 16. The match will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Getafe and it will start at 7:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of La Liga 2022-23 in India and the live telecast of this match will be available on Sports 18 1/HD. Fans who want to watch the live streaming of this match can do so for free on the JioCinema app and website. Lionel Messi Ties Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record, Becomes the Joint-Highest Goal Scorer in European Top Five Leagues During PSG’s 3–1 Victory Over Lens in Ligue 1.

Getafe vs Barcelona

