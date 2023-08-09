Gokulam Kerala will go up against Indian Air Force FT in the Durand Cup 2023 match on Wednesday, August 9. The contest begins at 4:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Sony Sports Ten 2 will provide live telecast of this match in India. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on Sony's OTT platform SonyLIV but at the cost of a subscription fee. Durand Cup 2023: Noah Sadaoui’s Hat-Trick Helps FC Goa Start Season With 6–0 Win Over Shillong Lajong.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Air Force FT

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)