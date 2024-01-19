After losing their opening game of the tournament, Hong Kong rank 4th, while Iran are point behind group leaders UAE and can go on top with a win. There have been eight meetings between the two teams. Hong Kong have won just one of those games while Iran have won the other seven. The Hong Kong vs Iran match will start at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the HKG vs IRN match is likely to be available on Sports 18 SD and HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the HKG vs IRN football match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. Turkish Football Club Istanbul Basaksehir Ends Contract With an Israeli Player Eden Karzev Over His Social Media Post on Gaza Hostages.

Hong Kong vs Iran Asian Cup 2023 Game on January 19

Eighth day matches of the group stages 🔥 What are your predictions? ✍🏼#AsianCup2023 #HayyaAsia pic.twitter.com/2BOywkaXUA — AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 (@Qatar2023en) January 19, 2024

