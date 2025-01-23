With a chance to advance to the next round in the UEFA Europa League competition, Tottenham will take on Hoffenheim in matchday 7 of the competition. Hoffenheim will host Tottenham Hotspur for their fourth match in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 competition. The Hoffenheim vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at Rhein-Necker Arena and it starts at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 23. Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season in India. Fans can watch Hoffenheim vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024–25 live on Sony Sports Ten channels. The Hoffenheim vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024–25 live streaming is also available on the Sony LIV app. Premier League 2024–25: Tottenham Hotspur Condemn ‘Abhorrent Homophobic’ Chants From Fans Against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Hoffenheim vs Tottenham Hotspur Live on Sony Sports Network

