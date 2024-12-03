The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 live telecast is also set to be available on Star Sports 3 along with Sports 18 3 and Asianet Plus, as was announced on December 3. This will be in effect from matchweek 11, starting with the Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match on December 4. Matchweek 11 is also set to witness some big matches which include the likes of Mohun Bagan Super Giant take on NorthEast United and Odisha FC lock horns with Mumbai City FC. This comes after the high-profile Reliance-Disney merger. Indian Super League Attains 1000-Match Milestone, Achieves Feat During Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 Clash.

ISL 2024-25 Live Telecast To Be Available on Star Sports 3 As Well

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)