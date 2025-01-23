Bottom-placed Hyderabad FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in match number 17 of the ISL (Indian Super League) 2024-25 season. The Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be played at the Gachibowli Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 23. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Sports 18 3 channels. Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2024–25: FC Goa Head Coach Manolo Marquez Frustrated After 2–1 Defeat to Jamshedpur FC.

