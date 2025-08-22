The India U-17 Women's Football Team would go up against the Bangladesh U-17 Women's Football Team in the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025 in Bhutan on Friday, August 22. The India vs Bangladesh match is set to be played at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu and it starts at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India, unfortunately, do not have a live telecast viewing option for the India vs Bangladesh SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025 match. But an online viewing option is available as fans can watch the India vs Bangladesh SAFF U-17 Women's Championship 2025 match on SportsWorkz's official YouTube channel for free. SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship 2025 Preview: India Women’s Football Team Prepares To Meet Familiar Foes Bangladesh.

India vs Bangladesh SAFF U-17 Championship 2025 Live Streaming Online

